RACINE—John P. Wieczorek, age 93 of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Specialty Care Center in Racine.
Funeral services honoring John’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy
Catholic Church, 3035 Drexel Ave., Racine. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation for John will be held at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home on Monday, November 12th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, November 11th edition of the newspaper.
