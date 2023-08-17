John P. Pelej

Aug. 9, 1948 – Aug. 9, 2023

RACINE - At home with his loving wife by his side, John Paul Pelej passed away on his 75th birthday Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Relatives and friends may meet for a visitation at the funeral home Friday, August 18, 2023, 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6 pm with Rev. Donald Burton officiating.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg, Dr. Michael Mullane, Dr. Desiree Dizadjy, and Dr. Ryan Engel for their loving and compassionate care given to John.

