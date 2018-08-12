March 29, 1937—August 2, 2018
RACINE—John P. Langenfeld, age 81, passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Hospice House, Kenosha.
He was born in Racine, March 29, 1937, the sixth of six children of the late Theodore and Bertha (Nee: Micnovicz) Langenfeld.
John graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1956” and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959 stationed in Germany. On November 19, 1960 at Holy Name Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Mary C. Kroes. John was employed in Racine as a tool designer and process engineer. He was a member of St Lucy’s Catholic Church. John was a treasure hunter who also enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially turkey hunting. Above all he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Mary; 5 children, Julie (Sonny) Onoo, John J. (Audrey) Langenfeld, Joseph J. Langenfeld, Brian J. Langenfeld, Nicholas J. Langenfeld; 9 grandchildren, Takara Onoo, Nikko (Chmielowic) Onoo, Kenzo Onoo, Kaz Onoo, Jacob Langenfeld, Joe Langenfeld, Nicolas Langenfeld, Nathaniel Langenfeld, and Alexander Langenfeld; great grandchildren, Liam and Holden Onoo; aunt, Pat Micnovicz; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his 5 siblings.
In keeping with John’s wishes private services were held with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
