John P. Caynak

August 29, 1931 – October 12, 2019

Age 88, Passed away at Twenty Nine Palms, California. At his request, No services would be held.

John was born in Racine, Wisconsin. Graduated from Washington Park H.S. 1949, where he excelled in wrestling. A few years ago his name was placed “On the Wall of Honor” there. He is a graduate of The Univ. of Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Illinois. From there he entered the USMC.

In the course of his career he volunteered to serve in a Recon Branch of the Marines and became the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. While in the USMC, he acquired a doctorate in psychology. After serving 30 years in the USMC, He retired as Lt. Colonel.

He is survived by his sons, John and Eric of Valley Springs, California and Port Angelos, Washington; Stepsons Steve Barr of Spring, Texas and Tony Barr of West Alexandria, Ohio. Four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A sister, Florence Bogyos and Brother-in-law Frank S. Bogyos, Burlington, Wisconsin. Also many nieces and nephews.