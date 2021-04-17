John Nerses Buchaklian
Nov. 12, 1925—April 8, 2021
PEWAUKEE—John Nerses Buchaklian, age 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Angels Grace Hospice with family by his side.
Services will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, Racine, on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding. John will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following the service. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. To view the service online, you may go to John’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services, then Live Stream. Memorial gifts may be made in John’s name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.