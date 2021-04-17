 Skip to main content
John Nerses Buchaklian
Nov. 12, 1925—April 8, 2021

PEWAUKEE—John Nerses Buchaklian, age 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Angels Grace Hospice with family by his side.

Services will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, Racine, on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding. John will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following the service. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. To view the service online, you may go to John’s page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select services, then Live Stream. Memorial gifts may be made in John’s name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.

