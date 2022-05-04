March 26, 1949—April 22, 2022

RACINE—John Navis was born to eternal life at the age of 73, on April 22, 2022.

Beloved husband to Ruth (Goudswaard) for over 50 years. Beloved father to Brian (Alycia) and Scott (Christine Bouvier). Loving grandpa to five grandkids. Loving brother to three brothers and a sister. Further survived by many other family and friends.

Celebration Of Life to take place May 6, 2022 at COVENANT PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 40 Ohio St., Racine, WI at 11AM with family greeting guests from 10AM until the time of service.

Further life story of John please visit sunsetoptions.com.

SUNSET OPTIONS FUNERAL HOME OAK CREEK, WI 414-892-4126.