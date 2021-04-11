John N. Buchaklain

Nov. 12, 1925—April 8, 2021
PEWAUKEE — John Nerses Buchaklian, age 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice with family by his side. Born November 12, 1925, he was the son of the late Parsegh and Khatoun (nee: Andomian) Buchaklian.
John was raised on a farm in Racine, working as a farmhand, until he enlisted in the Army. In 1946 he served with US forces in Korea. When he returned home, he began his career in photography after taking courses in the Layton School of Art. In the early days, John owned a photography studio called Broadway Photographic studio in Milwaukee. Later, he owned and operated three different One-Hour Photo Studios throughout the Milwaukee area. John married Mary Zoroghlian on August 4, 1961 at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church. They shared 59 wonderful years together. Mary preceded him in death on November 23, 2020.
John enjoyed golfing with his friends, watching the Green Bay Packers, cooking out, spending time with his family, and traveling. In his presence there could be no gloominess. Sometimes, it seemed as if his purpose in life was simply to make people laugh, feel loved, and be welcomed. He will be remembered every time we have a good laugh. Alive he was a joy and shall always be much loved and greatly missed!
John is survived by his brother, Sam (Sarkis) Buchaklian; his sisters: Rosie, Anna and Mary Buchaklian; and his many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. A special thank you to his wife’s niece Leda for taking such good care of John. She was his angel!
Services will be held at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, Racine, on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM., with Fr. Daron Stepanian presiding. John will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery following the service. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be made in John’s name to St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
