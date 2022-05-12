 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Molitor

John Molitor

John Molitor

RACINE—John Molitor, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints, Racine, on Monday, May 9, 2022.

His funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2:00 in the afternoon in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53403. There will be a visitation for family and friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of the services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

