John Molitor
RACINE—John Molitor, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints, Racine, on Monday, May 9, 2022.
His funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2:00 in the afternoon in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53403. There will be a visitation for family and friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of the services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF
FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
