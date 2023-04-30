Oct. 17, 1933—April 20, 2023

RACINE—John Michael Winter, 89, of Racine, WI, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 20, 2023, at his home of four years in Kenosha, WI.

John was born October 17, 1933, to parents George and Mary (nee: May) Winter in Evanston, IL.

John enjoyed the finer yet simpler things in life, attending a symphony, a round of golf, and a long walk. He enjoyed a good conversation over dinner and playing card games with his family, especially during the holidays. He was an accomplished Duplicate Bridge player earning the member rank achievement of Diamond Life Master.

John was a man of faith and his actions reflected this. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Parish for over 50 years. He found fulfillment by serving and supporting his parish and the local community.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Dawn Winter; grandson, Thomas Winter; granddaughter, Kristen Winter-Cockrum; great-grandchildren: Skylar Cockrum, Colton Cockrum, and Jack Winter; step-son, Robert Esser, ex-daughter-in-law, Nancy Ray; niece, Mary Harter; and partner of five years, Anita Brothers.

John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Winter; wife, Mary Winter; son, Thomas Winter; step-grandson, Sean Esser; brother, George Winter; companion, Sally Keppler; and companion, Sue Smith.

He was a remarkable man, father, grandfather and companion. He has touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.

A memorial visitation will be held for John at St. Patrick’s Parish, 1100 Erie Street, Racine on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 10:00 AM—11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick’s Parish or St. Catherine’s High School.

There will also be a memorial visitation held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 10:00 AM—11:00 AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000