John Michael Oberst

John graduated from Saint Catherine’s High School “Class of 1965,” where he played and lettered in football. In his early years, John marched as a member of the Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps from 1961-1966 playing the French Horn. John was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1966 and served in the 1st Battalion, 69th Armor, 4th Infantry Division in which he completed a tour to Plei Ku, Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1968. John was a dedicated, committed, and loyal employee for the J.I. Case Co. where he worked as a purchasing agent for 34 years. He retired in 2010. On May 2, 1997, he was united in marriage to Vickie Lynn (Kruse) Aber. John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Racine German Club for the past 25 years. He enjoyed playing Senior League Volleyball, refereeing high school soccer, playing golf and softball, and was an active blood donor and volunteer at the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. John also enjoyed traveling up to Door County every summer and trips to Arizona. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family and friends and will be dearly missed.