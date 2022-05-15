Oct. 14, 1946—May 9, 2022
RACINE—John Michael Oberst, age 75, passed away at his home Monday, May 9, 2022. He was born in Racine, on October 14, 1946, son of the late Frank and Marie (Nee:DeRyke) Oberst Sr.
John graduated from Saint Catherine’s High School “Class of 1965,” where he played and lettered in football. In his early years, John marched as a member of the Racine Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps from 1961-1966 playing the French Horn. John was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1966 and served in the 1st Battalion, 69th Armor, 4th Infantry Division in which he completed a tour to Plei Ku, Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1968. John was a dedicated, committed, and loyal employee for the J.I. Case Co. where he worked as a purchasing agent for 34 years. He retired in 2010. On May 2, 1997, he was united in marriage to Vickie Lynn (Kruse) Aber. John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Racine German Club for the past 25 years. He enjoyed playing Senior League Volleyball, refereeing high school soccer, playing golf and softball, and was an active blood donor and volunteer at the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. John also enjoyed traveling up to Door County every summer and trips to Arizona. Above all, he treasured time spent with his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his wife, Vickie; son, Michael (Lindsey) Oberst of Gilbert, AZ; stepchildren: Daniel (Michelle) Aber, Jennifer Aber; grandchildren: Lexi, Kloey, Rowan, Josie, and Holden; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Frank (Judy) Oberst, Thomas K. Oberst, Mary Jo (Robert) Willis, Kathryn (John) DeVroy.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Racine German Club. Interment with full military honors will be held on June 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Racine.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Choi, Dr. Rosenberg, and Leslie, Meagan and staff at Parkview Gardens Senior Living Center.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to