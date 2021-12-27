January 6, 1948—December 21, 2021

John M. Taylor, 73, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Burlington on January 6, 1948, he was the son of Marshall and Linley (nee: Middleton) Taylor. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. After high school, he was drafted into the Army during Vietnam. On July 18, 1977 he was united in marriage to Jean Eilers. Following marriage, they continued to make Burlington their home.

John worked as a Sears technician in HVAC. He was a member of VFW Post 2823 and member of “The 7”. He enjoyed gardening, fixing things and hunting. He also loved spending time with his family and being a grandpa.

John is survived by his wife, Jean; children: Joseph (Kari) Storm, Jerilyn Taylor, James (Katie) Taylor and John Taylor; grandchildren: Taylor (Michelle) Storm and Drew, Dylan, and Deven Schnering, Savannah, Landon, Jaxon and Caydence Taylor; siblings: Marsha Wertzler and Richard (Carole) Taylor; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Leonard Wertzler.

The family would like to thank all of his friends and Nurse Lisa in the ICU, for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 2823.

A Funeral Service for John will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 6:30 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home followed by Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the funeral home from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A private burial service will be held at Burlington Cemetery.

