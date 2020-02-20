John M. Monroe
0 comments

John M. Monroe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John M. Monroe

April 19, 1937 — February 16, 2020

RACINE — John M. Monroe, age 82, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening February 16, 2020 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue on Friday February 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5;00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held on Monday February 24, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Marine Corps Detachment 346 Agerholm-Gross or the charity of your choice are suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Monroe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News