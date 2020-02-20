John M. Monroe

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue on Friday February 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 5;00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held on Monday February 24, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Memorials to the Marine Corps Detachment 346 Agerholm-Gross or the charity of your choice are suggested.