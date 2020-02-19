John M. Monroe

John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and later retired from the Army Reserves after years working as an Army recruiter. On May 15, 1965, he was united in marriage to Monique Dubois in Geneva, Switzerland. They shared nearly fifty-five beautiful years together and raised four children. John was an active member of Holy Name Catholic Church, now St. Richard, where he ran bingo, and helped with the Boy Scouts. He was also a member of the Deutscher Manner Verein, the Marine Corps League, American Legion, VFW Post 1391 and the Forty and Eight. After retiring, he joined the Marine Corps firing squad at the military cemetery. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time at his cabin up north.