John M. Molitor, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints, Racine, on Monday, May 9, 2022. One of eight children, he was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 15, 1936, the sixth child of Edward and Margaret (Dettman) Molitor. He was a graduate of Milwaukee (Boys) Tech High School, North Central College, Naperville, Illinois (B.S. in Education) and Northern Illinois University, De Kalb, Illinois (Master of Education). He married Luann Mielke on August 31, 1958. He was a retired businessman, teacher, and swimming and diving coach. From 1961 until 1966, he taught at North Central College in Naperville and served as swimming coach. There he led the team to several conference championships and two NAIA National Championships. From 1966 until 1969, he taught and coached at UW-Stout. In 1969, he moved to Racine, Wisconsin, to teach and coach at William Horlick High School. He started his own business in 1982, retiring in 1998. During retirement, he remained active in swimming by officiating and coaching. He was affectionately referred to as “Coach” by thousands of swimmers, divers, and other coaches. He was inducted into the North Central College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007 for both coaching and swimming.