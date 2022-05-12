Nov. 15, 1936—May 9, 2022
John M. Molitor, 85, passed away at Ascension All Saints, Racine, on Monday, May 9, 2022. One of eight children, he was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on November 15, 1936, the sixth child of Edward and Margaret (Dettman) Molitor. He was a graduate of Milwaukee (Boys) Tech High School, North Central College, Naperville, Illinois (B.S. in Education) and Northern Illinois University, De Kalb, Illinois (Master of Education). He married Luann Mielke on August 31, 1958. He was a retired businessman, teacher, and swimming and diving coach. From 1961 until 1966, he taught at North Central College in Naperville and served as swimming coach. There he led the team to several conference championships and two NAIA National Championships. From 1966 until 1969, he taught and coached at UW-Stout. In 1969, he moved to Racine, Wisconsin, to teach and coach at William Horlick High School. He started his own business in 1982, retiring in 1998. During retirement, he remained active in swimming by officiating and coaching. He was affectionately referred to as “Coach” by thousands of swimmers, divers, and other coaches. He was inducted into the North Central College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007 for both coaching and swimming.
He was a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Congregation (formerly EUM).
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Louann Molitor; his four children: Diana Molitor (Jeff Peterson) of Colgate, Wisconsin, Troy (DeAnn) Molitor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ara (Jody) Mollitor, of Racine, Wisconsin, and Leda (Jay) Draeger of Aikin, South Carolina; eight grandchildren: Ara Draeger, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Han Molitor, of Memphis, Tennessee, Sara Clark (Ryan), of Monroe, North Carolina, Aja Molitor of Franklin, Wisconsin, Ian Molitor of Palm Desert, California, Annika Draeger of Aiken, South Carolina, Hannah Molitor of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and Amy Draeger of Aiken, South Carolina; one great-grandchild, Eli Clark of Monroe, North Carolina. He is also survived by two sisters: Anne Lindquist of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and Dorothy “Dot” (Norm) Wolf of Marion, Indiana; and one brother, William “Bill” (Alicia) Molitor of San Juan Capistrano, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Margaret Molitor; his brothers: Charles “Chuck” and Robert “Bob” Molitor; and his sisters: Mary Giesen and Lois Growth.
His funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2:00 in the afternoon in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53403.
There will be a visitation for family and friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of the services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
