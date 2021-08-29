John M. Krewal

June 20, 1950—Aug. 26, 2021
RACINE—My dearest brother and friend, John Michael Krewal, age 71, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Lawlis Family Hospice, Mequon, WI. John was born in Racine, WI, on June 20, 1950 the second of eight children of John Francis and Ann M. (Nee: DeKeuster) Krewal.
John dedicated his life to his love of fifty years, Katherine “Nikki” Keland who passed away this past May 27th. Art was his passion. He enjoyed painting, drawing, and sharing his artwork with anyone who took an interest. John studied fine arts at UWM and UW Parkside under Roland Janski. He received many accolades and awards for his inspiring artwork. John suffered from mental illness and was cared for by many healthcare professionals. I’m happy his battle with his condition is over. John had a special love of classical music. I will especially miss his involvement in my life, his humor, and funny faces.
Surviving are his siblings: Kathleen (Dennis) Race of Brookfield, WI, Merita Krewal of Tampa, FL, Jean Krewal of Racine, Charles “Chuck” (Crystal) Krewal of Racine, Todd Krewal of Racine, William “Bill” (Cindy) Krewal, Patricia Krewal of Rochester, WI; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and Nikki, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Denise Krewal.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Friday, September 3, 2021, 4 p.m. with Fr. Seth Raymond officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 3-4 p.m. Memorials to RAM have been suggested.
John had an affection for all his caregivers. Special thank you to Dr. Bruce Berry, Dr. Mohan S. Dhariwal, Dr. Harold Harsch, and the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital and Ascension All Saints Hospital; the Keland Crew, JK Management, Horizon Hospice and Brightstar and Stella Vis.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to