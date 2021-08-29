John M. Krewal

John dedicated his life to his love of fifty years, Katherine “Nikki” Keland who passed away this past May 27th. Art was his passion. He enjoyed painting, drawing, and sharing his artwork with anyone who took an interest. John studied fine arts at UWM and UW Parkside under Roland Janski. He received many accolades and awards for his inspiring artwork. John suffered from mental illness and was cared for by many healthcare professionals. I’m happy his battle with his condition is over. John had a special love of classical music. I will especially miss his involvement in my life, his humor, and funny faces.