John M. Jankowsky

October 6, 1941—January 25, 2020
Jankowsky, John M., age 78, of Rochester, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Burlington on January 25, 2020.
John was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 6, 1941, the son of Ralph and Martha (nee. Steinberg) Jankowsky Sr. He was a graduate of Badger High School in Lake Geneva. John made his living as a farmer for a few years and in 1971 he began working for Packaging Corp. in Burlington where he had retired. John was a proud member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford. There he oversaw the offerings for over 53 years and also ushered until recently. For hobbies he enjoyed stamp collecting and painting.
Survived by his brother, Ralph Jankowsky Jr., niece, Jane Olinger and nephew Don (Maureen) Crisman, great-nieces, Michelle (Matt) Sternkopf, and Lisa (Gawain) Garreau; great-great nieces and nephew, Izzy, Clara and Miles.
Preceded in death by his parents, one brother Robert(Judy) Jankowsky and one sister: Judy(George) Schmidter.
Visitation will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 South Sixth Street, Waterford, WI 53185 with services beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial in German Settlement Cemetery in Spring Prairie will follow services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
Family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at Memorial Hospital of Burlington and Aurora Hospice of Burlington for the loving care of John.
9:30AM-10:45AM
145 South 6th Street
Waterford, WI 53185
11:00AM-11:45AM
145 South 6th Street
Waterford, WI 53185
12:45PM-1:45PM
145 South 6th Street
Waterford, WI 53185
