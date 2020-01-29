John M. Jankowsky

John was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 6, 1941, the son of Ralph and Martha (nee. Steinberg) Jankowsky Sr. He was a graduate of Badger High School in Lake Geneva. John made his living as a farmer for a few years and in 1971 he began working for Packaging Corp. in Burlington where he had retired. John was a proud member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford. There he oversaw the offerings for over 53 years and also ushered until recently. For hobbies he enjoyed stamp collecting and painting.