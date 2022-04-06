MT. PLEASANT—John M. Ellgas, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at Aurora-Mt. Pleasant Medical Center, on Monday March 28, 2022.

His Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Durand Ave., on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Visitation took place at the church that day from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu flowers the family would appreciate memorials be sent to Casa Romero Renewal Center, 423 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

