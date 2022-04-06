 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John M. Ellgas

MT. PLEASANT—John M. Ellgas, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at Aurora-Mt. Pleasant Medical Center, on Monday March 28, 2022.

His Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Durand Ave., on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Visitation took place at the church that day from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu flowers the family would appreciate memorials be sent to Casa Romero Renewal Center, 423 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.—552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

