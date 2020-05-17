John M. Corveleyn

John proudly served as a Petty Officer 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. On June 13, 1959 at Immaculate Conception Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, John was united in marriage to Karen M. Brooks. John was employed by Ford Motors in Edison, New Jersey for 31 years, retiring in 1991. John and Karen then moved to Racine, WI in 2005 to be near their son and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. John enjoyed singing in the church choir, in the Church Singers group and with the Dairy Statesmen Barbershop Choir. He was also a 4th degree member and honor guard member of the Knights of Columbus Council 697. John also enjoyed cooking, working in the flower garden and landscaping. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.