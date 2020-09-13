Racine, WI – John Lorentza Williams, age 75, departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020. A Visitation will be held to Honor John’s Life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 4:00—7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Mount Pleasant, WI. John’s final resting place will be in Edgewood Cemetery, located in Mt. Dora, Florida. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Brothers Funeral Home, 28 Woodward Ave., Eustis, Florida. Please see the funeral home website for John’s full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
