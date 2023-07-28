Jan. 21, 1936 – July 25, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—John Louis Krekling, age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with the love of family, early Tuesday morning, July 25, 2023.

John was born in Racine, WI on January 21, 1936 to the late Harry M. and Mildred I. (nee: Bassinger) Krekling. Following high school, John faithfully served our country with the United States Navy as an airman apprentice from 1955-57 in Alameda, CA and Great Lakes, IL.

On February 18, 1956, in Gethsemane Lutheran Church, John was united in marriage with the love of his life, Shirley (nee: Hagen) Krekling. John owned and operated Krekling Decorating for over 20 years, retiring in 1997. He was so proud that the family business continues to serve our community today. In retirement, John and Shirley enjoyed spending winters in Las Vegas, NV.

John had been a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church for many years, more recently attending Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church; he was a member of Painters Local #108 and served on the City of Racine Cemetery Commission. John enjoyed home improvement projects, riding his bicycle, and an occasional trip to the casino. He was always willing to help anyone in need, especially if it involved him using his chainsaw! Above all, John loved being together with his entire family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who had the great fortune to know him.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 67 years, Shirley; their children: John A. (Betty) Krekling, Susan (Jim) Tofte, Timothy (Sari) Krekling and James (Brenda Bursek ) Krekling; grandchildren: Kevin (Denise) Krekling, Chris (Betsy) Krekling, Katy (Josh) Leinberger, Sam Tofte, Patrick (Lyndsay) Tofte, Andrew (Megan) Krekling, Emily (Jason) Sinnen, Abby (fiancé, Collin McAtee) Krekling, Veronica Bursek-Krekling, Jay Krekling and Isaac Taylor; great-grandchildren: Jack and Ellie Krekling, Julian and Joni Krekling, Connor and Charlie Sinnen, Blake and Emma Krekling, Nora and Henry Leinberger; brother, Wayne Krekling; sisters: Mary Boudreau, Pauline (Wes) Bose and Kathy (Dave) Karlsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives, customers and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brothers: Thomas Krekling and Robert “Bobby” Krekling; Shirley’s parents: Gilman and Martha Hagen; sisters-in-law: Sue Krekling, Betty “Susie” (George “Whitey”) Atcheson and Dorothy “Tootie” (James “Bud”) Dykstra; and brothers-in-law: Richard Boudreau and Richard (Marlene) Hagen.

A service celebrating John’s life, including military honors, will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 12:00 noon in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Beth Ann Stone officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to “Salvation Army” (one of John’s favorite charities) or to Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Aurora Hospital – Mount Pleasant, especially Dr. Amy Kelly, Dr. Dajun Wang, Dr. Navjot Kohli, Rhonda, Sandy, Nick and Diane…and the other team members for the compassionate care and support given in John’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

