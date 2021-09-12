John L. Jones

On July 28, 1999, he married the former Eleanore Marcotte. John worked as a GM Master Technician for many years prior to working for the Racine Journal Times, until his retirement in 2012. In his spare time, he was Scoutmaster for the Bartlett Youth foundation, Troop 142. There, John was scoutmaster for two scouts who achieved Eagle Scout. He enjoyed many years of scouting and the time he was able to spend doing it with his sons. John was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, where he was able to travel to many destinations while listening to music he loved. He was a member of several Gold Wing motorcycle clubs where he met many lifelong friends.