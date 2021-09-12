Oct. 22, 1952—Sept. 6, 2021
RACINE – John L. Jones, 68, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, September 6, 2021.
John was born in Burlington, WI on October 22, 1952, to the late William and Evelyn (nee, Karpen) Jones. Growing up in Union Grove, he was a 1970 graduate of Union Grove High School.
On July 28, 1999, he married the former Eleanore Marcotte. John worked as a GM Master Technician for many years prior to working for the Racine Journal Times, until his retirement in 2012. In his spare time, he was Scoutmaster for the Bartlett Youth foundation, Troop 142. There, John was scoutmaster for two scouts who achieved Eagle Scout. He enjoyed many years of scouting and the time he was able to spend doing it with his sons. John was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, where he was able to travel to many destinations while listening to music he loved. He was a member of several Gold Wing motorcycle clubs where he met many lifelong friends.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Eleanore; children: Jessica Jones, Stacy (Donny) Johnstone, Kristy (Laith) Gilbertson, and Becky (Jamie) Hartley; grandchildren: Jalenna (RaeVaughn), Jalissa, Juliano, Jude, Mari, Kaia, Collin, Makayla, Lauren, Natalie and Evan; seven great-grandchildren; his twin sister, Jane (Dave) Huber; and nephews: Matt and Jake. John is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sons: Gary Jones on August 28, 2020, Michael Jones on April 28, 2021; his brother, Richard Jones; and his parents.
A memorial visitation for John will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to John’s family, who will be making a memorial contribution in John’s memory.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000