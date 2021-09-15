RACINE – John L. Jones, 68, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, September 6, 2021.
A memorial visitation for John will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to John’s family, who will be making a memorial contribution in John’s memory.
