John L. Jones
John L. Jones

John L. Jones

RACINE – John L. Jones, 68, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, September 6, 2021.

A memorial visitation for John will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to John’s family, who will be making a memorial contribution in John’s memory.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

