February 15, 1938 – October 4, 2018
MOUNT PLEASANT (Lake Park) – John L. “Chick” Chizek, Jr.; age 80; passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening, October 4, 2018.
A lifetime resident of Lake Park in Mount Pleasant, John was born in Racine on February 15, 1938 to the late John L. & Helen (nee: Hudak) Chizek, Sr. He attended Hansche School and was a 1956 graduate of Washington Park High School. John faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps from 1956-58. On June 9, 1989, he was united in marriage with Gloria (nee: Kopecky, Farnsworth) Chizek.
He was employed by AMC / Chrysler for over 33 years, retiring in 1990. John was a member of the AMC 20 Year Club, UAW Local 72 Retirees, and the International Associations of Machinists. He was also a charter member of the Mount Pleasant (Lake Park) volunteer fire department. Among his interests, he enjoyed college football specifically the (fighting Irish of Norte Dame), baseball & fishing; a good game of Cribbage or Schafkopf; and gardening, growing vegetables, tall sunflowers and pumpkins. Above all, John loved spending time with his entire family.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria Chizek; son, Joseph(Allison) Chizek; step-children, Kim (Brian) Kent, William (Linda Obenberger) Farnsworth and Wayne “Al” Farnsworth; step-daughter-in-law, Pat Farnsworth; grandchildren, Riley & Samantha Chizek, Jason (Beth) Farnsworth, Ashley (Phil Moore) Farnsworth, Tess (Austin) Smullen, Neil Kent; Monica, Bill & Bristal Farnsworth; and Kayla (Mike) Martinez; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael “Mick” Chizek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention by name.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Rebecca) Chizek; and sister-in-law, Patricia Chizek; step-son, David Farnsworth and step-grandson, Nicholas Farnsworth.
Memorial Services celebrating John’s life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 10, 2018. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, with service from Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating and military honors following. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
