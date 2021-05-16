August 23, 1928—May 4, 2021
RACINE — John Kuhn, age 92, passed away peacefully at Tudor Oaks Health Center, Muskego, WI, on May 4, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, son of the late John and Lucille (nee: Hayek) Kuhn.
John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Band in 1946-1947. On March 29, 1958 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Patricia Ann Young. John managed a music store before working at Wausau Insurance for 24 years retiring as Field Sales Manager in 1997. He served as a Shriner for nearly 70 years. John had a passion for music and played the trumpet with the Shrine Circus, Brewery Bands, at the Riverside Theater, and with the Racine Concert Band where he had also served as president.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia, sister-in-law Sara “Bobbie” Young, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley (Michael) Busack.
Per his wishes, services will be private with entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
