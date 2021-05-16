John proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Band in 1946-1947. On March 29, 1958 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Patricia Ann Young. John managed a music store before working at Wausau Insurance for 24 years retiring as Field Sales Manager in 1997. He served as a Shriner for nearly 70 years. John had a passion for music and played the trumpet with the Shrine Circus, Brewery Bands, at the Riverside Theater, and with the Racine Concert Band where he had also served as president.