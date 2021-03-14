April 15, 1948 – February 16, 2021
MESA, AZ – It’s no wonder that John Kressaty loved Frank Sinatra, a fellow North Jersey boy, because throughout the 72 years John was gifted on earth he never failed to do things his way. And his way meant helping others selflessly, entertaining friends generously, loving his family passionately and seeing the world with the grace and good humor of someone for whom life truly was a gift. When John passed away on February 16th, we lost someone special and rare.
Born April 15, 1948 in Jersey City, NJ to Jack and Rose Kressaty, John emerged from the womb a born salesman. With an affinity for business, a willingness to roll up his sleeves to get the job done and an innate understanding that humor can help lighten any load, John was a natural in his leadership roles at SC Johnson and Sons, Inc. (Johnson Wax) where he served for 42 years in sales, marketing and customer service, both at the Racine, WI headquarters and in the field.
It was at Johnson Wax that John met the love of his life, Kim Grieshober, and together the two set off on life’s adventures. These included, most notably, the births of sons Jonathan and Jeffrey who, together with John’s daughter, Jennifer, created the tight-knit family John cherished above all else. A great believer in working hard and playing hard, John liked to fill his home with family and friends for gourmet meals, good scotch and plenty of laughter and love. A trip to Manhattan for a Broadway play or a trek to Hawaii to bask in the sun were favorite destinations, along with D’Jai’s on the Jersey Shore for gatherings with the friends from high school who never got old.
John would be the first to tell you that his life was blessed but there were hardships along the way, too. He stoically endured the loss of his beloved daughter to heart disease in 1997 and faced his own health concerns with the steely determination of a man determined to enjoy every second he had. On October 21, 2001, John received a heart transplant in Tucson, AZ and over the course of the next twenty years faced occasional setbacks that would have crushed a lesser man. But John was defined by incredible courage and taught us to find the courage within ourselves as well.
Giving back to those who helped him on his journey was John’s great privilege. A volunteer at Banner Heart Hospital and Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa from 2002 until the pandemic forced him to stop, John received the Banner Community Partner Award, the BannerHealth Foundation’s Spirit of Philanthropy Award, the H.F. Johnson Community Service Award and was the first volunteer to win the Banner Heart Hospital Guardian Award.
John also sat on many community and advisory boards both in Wisconsin and Arizona throughout his life and enjoyed officiating at the weddings of family and friends. He had an inborn understanding that life is richer when it is spent serving others.
The family would like to thank the donor family who so generously gave the heart that kept John going for so many years. To the doctors and surgeons who never failed to give their best, our deepest thanks, especially to Dr. Ryk Linden, Dr. David G. Stewart and Dr. James Del Giorno. A special thanks to the talented and loving nurses who always got John through his toughest times and to his fellow volunteers, whose company he so enjoyed. To our neighbors Kelly and Bob, Tom and Stacy, Colleen, Raffy and Mary, thank you for all of the loving care. Special thanks to friends Lou and the late Rich, Pati and Bill, and to Katherine, who always knew when we needed them to offer us their generous, loving hearts. And to our extended family whose love for John meant more to him then they will probably ever know.
John is survived by his wife Kim, son Jonathan and his partner Regan, son Jeffrey and his partner Kasey; his sister and brother-in-law Teresa and Robert Betkowski; his mother-in-law Donna Grieshober; sister-in-law Susan Grieshober and her husband Randy; brother-in-law Kurt Grieshober and his wife Billie; special cousins Donna and Phyllis; as well as other cousins, nieces, nephews, colleagues and friends.
A memorial service is planned for later in the year when we can gather safely to celebrate John’s life. For those wishing to remember John, memorials are suggested to the Jennifer Kressaty Nursing Symposium in care of the Banner Health Foundation.
