John Kressaty

John would be the first to tell you that his life was blessed but there were hardships along the way, too. He stoically endured the loss of his beloved daughter to heart disease in 1997 and faced his own health concerns with the steely determination of a man determined to enjoy every second he had. On October 21, 2001, John received a heart transplant in Tucson, AZ and over the course of the next twenty years faced occasional setbacks that would have crushed a lesser man. But John was defined by incredible courage and taught us to find the courage within ourselves as well.

Giving back to those who helped him on his journey was John’s great privilege. A volunteer at Banner Heart Hospital and Banner Baywood Medical Center in Mesa from 2002 until the pandemic forced him to stop, John received the Banner Community Partner Award, the BannerHealth Foundation’s Spirit of Philanthropy Award, the H.F. Johnson Community Service Award and was the first volunteer to win the Banner Heart Hospital Guardian Award.

John also sat on many community and advisory boards both in Wisconsin and Arizona throughout his life and enjoyed officiating at the weddings of family and friends. He had an inborn understanding that life is richer when it is spent serving others.