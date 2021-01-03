1952—2020

John Kopecky, age 68 of Racine, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Born on April 12, 1952 in Racine, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Elena J. (nee: Hostacna) Kopecky.

He was united in marriage on May 8th, 1982 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Racine, to Penelope J. Shannon.

John was a 1970 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and furthered his education and licensing at Gateway Technical College as a 2nd Class Boiler Operator. He worked as a Building Service Engineer/ custodian for Racine Unified School District for 34 years starting on Swing Shift at Caddy Vista and Starbuck Middle School. Then, he found a home at Knapp School for a good portion of his career. He worked at the Racine Unified Warehouse and then retired from Olympia Brown. Concurrently he delivered papers for the Racine Journal Times, and upon his retirement, he became employed in the Circulation Department at the Journal Times.