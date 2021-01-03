1952—2020
John Kopecky, age 68 of Racine, passed away unexpectedly at his residence, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Born on April 12, 1952 in Racine, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Joseph S. and Elena J. (nee: Hostacna) Kopecky.
He was united in marriage on May 8th, 1982 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Racine, to Penelope J. Shannon.
John was a 1970 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and furthered his education and licensing at Gateway Technical College as a 2nd Class Boiler Operator. He worked as a Building Service Engineer/ custodian for Racine Unified School District for 34 years starting on Swing Shift at Caddy Vista and Starbuck Middle School. Then, he found a home at Knapp School for a good portion of his career. He worked at the Racine Unified Warehouse and then retired from Olympia Brown. Concurrently he delivered papers for the Racine Journal Times, and upon his retirement, he became employed in the Circulation Department at the Journal Times.
To his friends and family, he was always there when you needed him: hard worker, kind, gentle, helpful, go-with-the-flow, and all-around great guy. And we definitely can’t forget his sense of humor. In his presence, you would frequently hear little voices in the back ground as he helped care for his grandkids during the day, who lovingly called him, “Papa.” He enjoyed watching the Packers, Colts, going to Brewers and Cubs games, watching the Bucks and the Chicago Blackhawks. He also enjoyed playing guitar and sports as well. In his younger years, he marched with the Spirit of ‘76 Senior Drum Corps, played City League baseball, and was an avid bowler for many years in a men’s league and couples league at Castle Lanes.
He is survived by his wife, Penny; his daughter, Elena (Nicholas Sr.) Roosa; his three grandchildren; Marie, Nicholas Jr. and Aaliyah; his sister, Jo Ann (Roy) Nelson; his brothers-in-law, Gene (Leah) Shannon, Lee (Diane) Shannon III, George (Maria) Shannon; sisters-in-law, Ellen (Wayne) Blake and Beverly Rabe; special friends, Kathy Sayles and Kathy Stryker, and many nieces and nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his three grandchildren: Anastasia, Joseph, and Baby Roosa; infant sister, Mary; his brother-in-law, Mark W. Schliesman, and step-mother Mary A. (Giese) Kopecky.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Aurora Health Care Cancer Clinic and Dr. Michael Mullane, Nurse Practitioner, Kelly Konesko, Receptionist Becca, and nurses.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. John’s funeral service will be held privately. lnternment will take place on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Caledonia, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
