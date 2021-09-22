John K. Holbus
October 28, 1937—September 18, 2021
RACINE—John K. Holbus was born October 28, 1937 to John and Alma Holbus, and passed away September 18, 2021. John is survived by his wife, Carol, and children Tom (Beth), Jane (Jeff) Lui, and Susan (Steve) Torosian and their families.
Services will be at the funeral home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, with visitation from 4:00—6:00 p.m. and service at 6:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.