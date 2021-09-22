RACINE—John K. Holbus was born October 28, 1937 to John and Alma Holbus, and passed away September 18, 2021. John is survived by his wife, Carol, and children Tom (Beth), Jane (Jeff) Lui, and Susan (Steve) Torosian and their families.

Services will be at the funeral home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, with visitation from 4:00—6:00 p.m. and service at 6:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.