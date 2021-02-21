 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John 'Johann' Andes
0 comments

John 'Johann' Andes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John 'Johann' Andes

February 16, 1931—February 16, 2021

John “Johann” Andes of Mt. Pleasant passed away on his 90th birthday on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Ascension All Saints.

He was born on February 16, 1931 in Yugoslavia a son of the late Johann and Sofie (nee: Heppensiel) Andes.

John was united in marriage to Darlene Jensen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Racine on March 18, 1955.

A twenty-six-year employee of Racine Unified School district, he retired as a Maintenance Foreman in 1989.

John was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and a lifetime member of the German Club. He enjoyed the many trips he took with his wife to Europe and throughout the United States.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his son Todd (Loree) Andes of Mt. Pleasant; his grandchildren, Johann (Auburn) Andes and Heidi (Jake) Koll; his great grandchildren, Brody, Jacob, Andee, Beckham, and John; a sister Annaliese Johnson; sister-in-law Monika Andes, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Rosemarie, and his brothers, Fred and Adolf Andes.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Full Military Honors will follow. Private entombment will be at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News