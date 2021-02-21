February 16, 1931—February 16, 2021

John “Johann” Andes of Mt. Pleasant passed away on his 90th birthday on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Ascension All Saints.

He was born on February 16, 1931 in Yugoslavia a son of the late Johann and Sofie (nee: Heppensiel) Andes.

John was united in marriage to Darlene Jensen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Racine on March 18, 1955.

A twenty-six-year employee of Racine Unified School district, he retired as a Maintenance Foreman in 1989.

John was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and a lifetime member of the German Club. He enjoyed the many trips he took with his wife to Europe and throughout the United States.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his son Todd (Loree) Andes of Mt. Pleasant; his grandchildren, Johann (Auburn) Andes and Heidi (Jake) Koll; his great grandchildren, Brody, Jacob, Andee, Beckham, and John; a sister Annaliese Johnson; sister-in-law Monika Andes, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Rosemarie, and his brothers, Fred and Adolf Andes.