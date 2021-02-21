February 16, 1931—February 16, 2021
John “Johann” Andes of Mt. Pleasant passed away on his 90th birthday on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Ascension All Saints.
He was born on February 16, 1931 in Yugoslavia a son of the late Johann and Sofie (nee: Heppensiel) Andes.
John was united in marriage to Darlene Jensen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Racine on March 18, 1955.
A twenty-six-year employee of Racine Unified School district, he retired as a Maintenance Foreman in 1989.
John was a faithful member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer and a lifetime member of the German Club. He enjoyed the many trips he took with his wife to Europe and throughout the United States.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his son Todd (Loree) Andes of Mt. Pleasant; his grandchildren, Johann (Auburn) Andes and Heidi (Jake) Koll; his great grandchildren, Brody, Jacob, Andee, Beckham, and John; a sister Annaliese Johnson; sister-in-law Monika Andes, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Rosemarie, and his brothers, Fred and Adolf Andes.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Full Military Honors will follow. Private entombment will be at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.