The world lost a special man on Monday the 20th of May.
John “Jack” McPhillips, age 69, was preceded in death by his daughter Kelly and beloved wife of over 40 years Pamela, as well as many other loved family members and friends. Jack died peacefully at home. He was a jack of all trades, a master story teller and a friend to all he met. He enjoyed family and cherished spending time around the campfire swapping lies and laughter.
Jack served his country proudly as a Navy Seabee during the Vietnam War, and embodied their “can do” spirit. He loved fishing, warm beer, and family. Jack is survived by his daughter Schaun (Tom) Benish, grandsons Zach, Gavin and Tommy, special nephew and co-hort in crime Rick Baker, Daniel Baker, Chip Baker, Robin Baker, sister Wendy (Mike) Cramer and many other relatives. He will also miss his lifelong friend Milton Curcio.
A private ceremony will be held for the family.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.
