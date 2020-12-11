John 'Jack' Krug

RACINE – John “Jack” Casper Krug, age 85, passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Jack was born in Racine on August 5, 1935 to the late Albert and Ruth (nee: Casper) Krug. Proud alumnus, he was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in 1953. Shortly after, Jack enlisted to serve our country with the United States Air Force, eventually attaining rank of Staff Sergeant in Fort Knox, Kentucky. While serving in Kentucky, Jack met Bobbie Lou Sizemore, who would become his wife. They were united in marriage on October 20, 1956 in London, Kentucky. After his honorable discharge, they moved back to Jack’s hometown here in Racine.

While raising a family and working full-time, Jack enrolled at Carthage College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He was most notably employed by Massey-Ferguson and Jacobsen Mfg., before starting his longtime career with ASI Technologies, where he retired as Senior Vice-President. Jack was also an inventor, a draftsman, a handyman, a store owner and will be remembered by all for his exceptional work ethic.