John 'Jack' Krug

RACINE – John “Jack” Casper Krug, age 85, passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Jack was born in Racine on August 5, 1935 to the late Albert and Ruth (nee: Casper) Krug. Proud alumnus, he was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in 1953. Shortly after, Jack enlisted to serve our country with the United States Air Force, eventually attaining rank of Staff Sergeant in Fort Knox, Kentucky. While serving in Kentucky, Jack met Bobbie Lou Sizemore, who would become his wife. They were united in marriage on October 20, 1956 in London, Kentucky. After his honorable discharge, they moved back to Jack’s hometown here in Racine.
While raising a family and working full-time, Jack enrolled at Carthage College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He was most notably employed by Massey-Ferguson and Jacobsen Mfg., before starting his longtime career with ASI Technologies, where he retired as Senior Vice-President. Jack was also an inventor, a draftsman, a handyman, a store owner and will be remembered by all for his exceptional work ethic.
During his incredible life’s journey, Jack was always able to take care of anything a family member, friend, or stranger needed. Jack loved traveling with family and friends, whether up north or abroad. Above all, family was everything to Jack…they were his world. He loved spending time with his loved ones, especially during Christmas, Jack’s favorite time of the year.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of nearly 65 years, Bobbie; their daughter, Terri (Tom) Seitz; their son, Rob (Terri Tylla) Krug; adored grandchildren, Laura Seitz; Joshua, Dylan & Delanie Krug; and Addie Adams; brother, Tom (Judy) Krug; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jack was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Albert and Ruth Krug; and by Bobbie’s parents Thelma and William Sizemore.
Jack’s family would like to give a special thanks to the compassionate doctors and nurses at Ascension All Saints for their tireless and heroic efforts in Jack’s final days.
Public visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Due to the pandemic limitations, private family services will be held Monday morning. Interment, with military honors, will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. You can witness the private service livestream on Monday at 11 am by clicking on the link https://youtu.be/IUfb-AmVp00 located in Jack’s obituary on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine’s High School, St. Lucy’s Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
