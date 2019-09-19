May 12, 1926—September 14, 2019
John J. “Jack” Moore, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 14, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Friday September 20, 2019, 12:00 noon, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice Alliance or one’s favorite charity are encouraged.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
