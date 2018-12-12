July 23, 1939—December 8, 2018
John “Jack” Harry Fordham, 79, entered the arms of his friend and Savior on December 8, 2018 in Palliative Care at Novant Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC, of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on July 23, 1939 to Harry and Betty Fordham (née Host), Jack grew up in Rogers Park on the north side of Chicago, was educated by the Christian Brothers and a 1957 graduate of St. George High School in Evanston, IL, attended Loyola-Chicago and graduated from Carthage College in Kenosha.
A proud American and Marine, Jack joined the Corps in 1961, served during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, for which he relayed that his bags were packed and he was ready to deploy with wife Jane (née Guarascio) and infant Traci at home before tensions abated. He served six years with the 3rd Reconnaissance Company at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois. An expert Sharpshooter Rifleman, he was awarded the Organized Reserve Medal with bronze star and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
Jack lived most of his life in Racine WI, enjoying the love (and food!) of the Guarascio family and raising two daughters, Traci and Beth Fordham, there. Jack moved to Clemmons, North Carolina in 2006 to be near Beth and son-in-law Mark Meier and enjoyed many years of retirement playing golf and Schafskopf and watching his beloved Green Bay Packers (usually) win with family and many good friends. Jack loved time with his family and friends, including camping at Camp Anokijig, fishing in Canada and on Lake Michigan, vacations to FL, golf trips to KY, holiday feasts, jigsaw puzzles and Scrabble, and much laughter.
A gifted athlete and fierce competitor, Jack won golf awards in the Racine and NC Triad area and many racquetball tournaments, often against younger competitors, at the Racine Racquetball Club. Notably in 2007 he hit a hole-in-one at Hole #2 (160 yd) with a 7-wood at the Tanglewood Championship Course, buying a celebratory round for friends afterward. He also played competitive tennis and, at St. George HS Jack was the point guard on the basketball team.
Raised Catholic, upon moving to NC Jack joined and was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, where he enjoyed the love and care of its pastor and many friends and where his smile, gregarious nature and humor will be sorely missed. Jack’s faith in Jesus Christ remained steadfast and we celebrate his entering into a new life, perfectly whole, no longer suffering from the anxiety and confusion of Alzheimer’s and the ravages of cancer.
Left to mourn are his family: daughter Traci Fordham and grandchildren Miguel and Xander Hernandez of Portland OR and daughter Beth Fordham-Meier and son-in law Mark Meier of Advance NC, special cousins (the Hosts) and nieces and nephews, and many devoted friends including Ron and Jane (Guarascio) Semple and the Tom Loke family. Jack was predeceased by his parents Harry and Betty Fordham, sisters Jill Tessmer (Alexandria, MN) and Ann Small (Las Vegas), and cousins Jerry and Eddie Host (Kenosha).
The family is deeply grateful for the love and care provided to Jack by his many friends, the St. John’s Lutheran family, Holli Ward of Age With Grace, Dr. Karin Giordano of Novant Oncology, and the nurses and caregivers of Brookstone of Clemmons, Bermuda Commons of Advance, Autumn Care of Mocksville and Novant Forsyth Medical Center. The love, laughter, great care and ice cream and treats provided to our dad during his illness were great gifts.
A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem, NC on Friday, December 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. After the service, all are invited to attend a light lunch reception and visitation with the family in the Church’s Fellowship Hall. The family encourages attendees to wear Green Bay Packers or green-and-gold attire to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in our dad’s memory to A Storehouse for Jesus in Mocksville NC.
