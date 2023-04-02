Dec. 1, 1948—Mar. 22, 2023

John “Jack” Charles Burdick, 74, passed away on March 22, 2023, at his residence.

Jack was born on December 1, 1948, in Racine to Milton and Frances (nee: Ferguson). After serving in the United States Army, he earned his BA in Journalism from the University of Wisconsin. Jack was a member of the Racine Astronomical Society. He owned and operated Grove Audio in Cottage Grove. In his free time, Jack enjoyed astronomy, computer technology, photography, and music – he worked as a roadie for Jackson Browne and Chick Corea.

He is survived by his brother, Paul (Jeni) Burdick; sisters: Carol (Thomas) Rudey and Susan (Michael) Lambert; nephews: David (Casey) Rudey and Scott Rudey; aunt and uncle, John and Donna Ferguson; and other cousins, family members, and friends.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Frances Burdick.

A public celebration of life will be held in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to the Modine-Benstead Observatory in care of the Racine Astronomical Society.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404