Aug. 14, 1929—June 26, 2022

Surrounded by his loving family, John “Jack” C. Schmalfelt, age 92, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Jack was born in Kansasville, WI, on August 14, 1929, son of the late Russell and Grace (Nee: Dunkirk) Schmalfelt.

On November 21, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to his beloved wife Ruth “Ruthie” E. Klump, who proceeded him in death five years earlier on the same day (June 26.) Jack was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and dedicated employee of General Motors for thirty years, retiring in 1991. In his younger years Jack enjoyed playing baseball and in 2011 was inducted into the Inaugural Burlington Baseball Hall of Fame. A lifetime sports enthusiast and avid golfer, Jack belonged to the Garnette Golf League at Johnson Park, where he also worked as a course ranger. He was proud to have carded two hole-in-one’s. Throughout his life Jack loved attending his children and grandchildren’s school and sporting activities, and enjoyed traveling with Ruth for many years, especially to Hawaii and Naples, Florida. Most of all, he loved and cherished time spent with his family. Jack will be fondly remembered not only for his sweet tooth but for his infectious smile, welcoming personality and most generous heart.

He will be dearly missed by his children: Sandra (Dennis) Meulemans of Lake Forest, IL, Dean Schmalfelt, Terri (Randy) Rieser, all of Racine, Patricia Oliver, Naples, FL; his grandchildren: Nicole DaPra of Racine, Matthew Rieser, Jenna Meulemans, Laura (John) Goetz; his great-grandson, Colton Goetz; sister-in-law, Sharon Klump of Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary (Ray) Hannes; brother-in-law, Carl Klump; and sister-in-law, Patricia (Kenneth) Gilbert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9 A.M. until time of Mass at 10 A.M. Memorials to St. Catherine’s High School, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of their choosing, in his honor, have been suggested.

A special thank you to his son Dean, who lovingly served as caregiver to his father these last few years.

