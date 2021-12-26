 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

John J. Parlow

  • 0

February 2, 1937—December 17, 2021

RACINE—John J. Parlow was called home to eternal life on December 17, 2021.

John was born February 2, 1937, to John H. and Minnie (nee: Jors) Parlow in Milwaukee.

A memorial service for John will be held at Water of Life Lutheran Church (formerly Epiphany Lutheran Church), 2921 Olive Street on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Follow these pet friendly tips for a paw-sitively amazing Christmas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News