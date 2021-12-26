February 2, 1937—December 17, 2021
RACINE—John J. Parlow was called home to eternal life on December 17, 2021.
John was born February 2, 1937, to John H. and Minnie (nee: Jors) Parlow in Milwaukee.
A memorial service for John will be held at Water of Life Lutheran Church (formerly Epiphany Lutheran Church), 2921 Olive Street on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000