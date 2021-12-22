February 2, 1937—December 17, 2021

RACINE—John J. Parlow was called home to eternal life on December 17, 2021.

John was born February 2, 1937, to John H. and Minnie (nee Jors) Parlow in Milwaukee. He grew up in Watertown and attended Watertown high school. He worked for the recreation department in Watertown, coaching the baseball teams the Brooks and the Puddles. In the winter months he gave lessons on basic figure skating at Silver Creek in Watertown. On December 5, 1959, he married Karen Buss at St. John’s Lutheran Church. John served in National Guard being honorably discharged March 7, 1961.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Karen; sons: Rev. John (Lydia) Parlow of DePere and Mark Parlow of Milwaukee; grandsons: Luke, Micah and Seth; brother Donald (Jane) Parlow of Jefferson. John is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son James Parlow, and sisters: Margaret Parlow, Delores Powers and Lorraine Schroedl.

A memorial service for John will be held at Water of Life Lutheran Church (formerly Epiphany Lutheran Church), 2921 Olive Street on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials to Water of Life Church have been suggested.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000