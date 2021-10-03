John J. Kuiper
September 16, 1927—September 28, 2021
FRANKLIN—John J. Kuiper, age 94, passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin, WI on September 28, 2021.
Funeral service will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. John will be laid to rest with Maggie at West Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.