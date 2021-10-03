 Skip to main content
John J. Kuiper
John J. Kuiper

John J. Kuiper

John J. Kuiper

September 16, 1927—September 28, 2021

FRANKLIN—John J. Kuiper, age 94, passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin, WI on September 28, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. John will be laid to rest with Maggie at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479

