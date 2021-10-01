John J. Kuiper

In 2018, Elizabeth Gardens in Racine became his new home. John became a bingo champion several times, enjoyed wonderful field trips and Christmas parties. He had many smiling faces to converse with. He loved Wheel of Fortune, The Weather Channel and his music stations. John never missed his Friday night happy hours.

Left to mourn his passing are his four children, Randy, Dann, Tom and Bonnie and their families. John had eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart and kept them in his prayers.

John was preceded in death by many siblings and in-laws. Preceding him in death was his dear wife, Maggie Kuiper in August 2014 and his first daughter, Bonnie Jean, in 1953 at the age of fifteen months.

The family sends a special thank you to the staff of Elizabeth Gardens in Racine and Elizabeth Residence in Franklin, WI and Badger Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of our dad.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to RACINE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, it was really a place John held near and dear to his heart.