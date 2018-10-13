July 29, 1926—September 15, 2018
John J. Kiehlbauch, Sr. passed away peacefully, on Saturday morning, September 15, 2018 at his new home at Whitlock Place, Crawfordsville, IN. His dog Kringle was by his side, and he was reading about the Green Bay Packers plans for Sunday, and anticipating an afternoon on the town with his daughter.
John Jonathon Kiehlbauch was born in a sod house in BlaHa, South Dakota, Bon Homme County, on July 29, 1926 to Johann and Christina (Bauder) Kiehlbauch. The youngest of 7 children, his older brothers and sisters doted on him. The family left South Dakota and moved to Winter, WI to farm, then later to Cedarburg, and finally Kenosha, WI. After graduating from Bradford High School in 1943, he continued to work for his brothers until he entered the US Army on 9/17/1946. He served as a Corporal in Occupied Japan and was honorably discharged on 12/20/1947, a recipient of the Victory Medal. Back in the States he took advantage of the GI bill and enrolled at Iowa State University for one year, then transferred to the U of Wisconsin, Madison where he graduated in 1952.
Dorothy Frances Gustafson and John Kiehlbauch were married on Aug. 26, 1950 in Racine, Wisconsin and settled in married student housing outside Camp Randall stadium in Madison. Following graduation they moved to the south side of Chicago before returning to Racine to make their home. Time with their children, extended family, friends, neighbors, work, co-workers, and their church, Bethany United Methodist provided a full and busy life.
John began his career as a mechanical/ industrial engineer with Libby’s, and also worked for Modine, InSinkErator, and Eaton Corporation. After the snowy winters of 1978 and 1979, John accepted a position with Computer Products in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. In 1983 he began working for McDonnell Douglas in Titusville, FL, retiring in 1992. Their retirement years were filled with many travel adventures, relaxing, reading, being with friends, serving their church, Indian River United Methodist, and helping their children and grandchildren. John remained in his home in Titusville until mid July 2018 when he chose to move closer to his daughter.
Surviving him is his son John J. Kiehlbauch, Jr (Pamela Corday) of Los Angeles, CA, daughter Kay Kiehlbauch Nannet (Tim) of New Richmond, IN, grandchildren Solange Kiehlbauch (Pismo Beach, CA), Quinton Nannet (Indianapolis, IN), and Andie Nannet (New Richmond, IN). His sister-in-law, Joyce Gustafson Zawatzke, and many beloved nieces and nephews also survive him. John was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Hulda (Paul) Dewald, Walter (Virginia), Ruben (Ann), Gertrude (Herbert) Stoebner, Esther (Elmer) Longly, and Christina (Edward) Finck, and his nieces Carol Kiehlbauch Chambers and Kathy Mohrbacher Charlton. In April his beautiful wife of 67 years passed away, and on the 4th of July his eldest son Jeffrey Jay left this world.
John was not afraid of hard work, and stoically accepted the ups and downs of life, especially in this past year; he faced his circumstances with dignity and grace, and was grateful for the opportunities he had throughout his life. He stayed current on events in his community and the world, and he shared his love of books, education, Cribbage, gardening, and the Green Bay Packers with his friends and family. He was very loved, and will continue to be loved, and greatly missed.
On October 20th at 11:30 a.m. a memorial service to remember the lives of John, Dorothy, and Jeffrey will be held at First Christian Church, Crawfordsville, IN with the Reverend Darla Goodrich presiding. Interment will be at Brevard Memorial Park, Cocoa, FL at a later date.
