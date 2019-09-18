May 12, 1926—September 14, 2019
John J. “Jack” Moore, age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 14, 2019. Jack was born in Milwaukee on May 12, 1926, son of the late John and Frances (nee: Pokrzywinsky) Moore.
On June 16, 1948, Jack was united in marriage to the love of his life, Audrey Dickert. Jack was employed with Western Publishing for twenty-two years. He was a dedicated member of St. Rita Catholic Church. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed travelling, camping, maintenance work, spending time with his family and eating Aud’s cooking.
Jack will be dearly missed by his wife of seventy-one years, Audrey; children, Catherine “Lou” (Michael) Staeck, Jay (Peggy) Moore, Mick (Sharon) Moore, Patrick (Michele Michael) Moore, Julie (Joseph) Vanderhoef; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, George and Marilyn, and Bill and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Friday September 20, 2019, 12:00 noon, with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice Alliance or one’s favorite charity are encouraged.
The family extends a special thank you to:VA Home Based Primary Care from Union Grove, Kim at ADRC, Our Care Wisconsin team, Samantha and the Ability Group team, Our Hospice Alliance team.
