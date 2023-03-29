Nov. 30, 1961—Mar. 20, 2023
CALEDONIA — John J. Halverson, 61, passed away at his home on Monday, March 20, 2023.
John was born in Milwaukee on November 30, 1961 to John and Georgiana (nee: Brix) Halverson. He married Debra Simonsen in Wind Point on January 23, 1987. In John’s younger years he loved being in the outdoors and going fishing with wife and son. He was an avid hunter and always thoroughly enjoyed the hunting trips he took with his brother, father, and family. He loved gardening and grilling in his younger years as well.
He is survived by his loving wife, Debra; son, Jake Halverson; sister, Melisa Scott and brother, Bryan Halverson. John is further survived by brother and sisters in-law, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Katie Rose Halverson and his parents.
A memorial service for John J. Halverson will be held at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Saturday, April 1st at 1:00 p.m.
