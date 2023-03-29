John was born in Milwaukee on November 30, 1961 to John and Georgiana (nee: Brix) Halverson. He married Debra Simonsen in Wind Point on January 23, 1987. In John’s younger years he loved being in the outdoors and going fishing with wife and son. He was an avid hunter and always thoroughly enjoyed the hunting trips he took with his brother, father, and family. He loved gardening and grilling in his younger years as well.