John J. Czosnek

John J. Czosnek

RACINE—John J. Czosnek, 73, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

A celebration of John’s life will be held after Christmas on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 5:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website or the Sunday, December 26, 2021 edition of the Journal Times for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant WI 53403

(262) 552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

