August 1, 1947 — March 17, 2020
John J. Baumeister, 72, of Lyons, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Burlington on August 1, 1947, he was the son of Laverne and Loretta (nee Raduenz) Baumeister. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School and has been a life-long resident of the Burlington and Lyons area. He served as a Marine in the Vietnam War.
John worked as a laborer for J.W. Peters and the Lyons Township Maintenance Department. He was a talented racecar driver and skilled mechanic and successfully raced regionally in Wisconsin and Illinois with his dear friend Ron while building and maintaining their own cars. In his later years he found great enjoyment watching his sons carry on the racing tradition. He attended St. Killian’s Catholic Church as a child and attended St. Mary, St. Charles and St. Joseph’s Catholic Churches until his passing.
John is survived by his children, William (Amy) Baumeister, Bryson Baumeister and John Baumeister Jr.; grandchildren, Nathan, Sage, Emily, Stephanie, Dylan, Bryson and Wesley; and siblings, Ken (Dee) Baumeister, Lucille (Stan) Albrecht, Darlene Park and Elaine Hollman. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ruthie, Rita, Shirley, Suzie, Tim, Lester, Bill, Vernetta and Judy.
The family would like to thank his siblings, especially Lucille, Ken and Dee for their support given to John over the years.
John will be laid to rest at St. Killian Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
