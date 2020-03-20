August 1, 1947 — March 17, 2020

John J. Baumeister, 72, of Lyons, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Burlington on August 1, 1947, he was the son of Laverne and Loretta (nee Raduenz) Baumeister. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School and has been a life-long resident of the Burlington and Lyons area. He served as a Marine in the Vietnam War.

John worked as a laborer for J.W. Peters and the Lyons Township Maintenance Department. He was a talented racecar driver and skilled mechanic and successfully raced regionally in Wisconsin and Illinois with his dear friend Ron while building and maintaining their own cars. In his later years he found great enjoyment watching his sons carry on the racing tradition. He attended St. Killian’s Catholic Church as a child and attended St. Mary, St. Charles and St. Joseph’s Catholic Churches until his passing.

John is survived by his children, William (Amy) Baumeister, Bryson Baumeister and John Baumeister Jr.; grandchildren, Nathan, Sage, Emily, Stephanie, Dylan, Bryson and Wesley; and siblings, Ken (Dee) Baumeister, Lucille (Stan) Albrecht, Darlene Park and Elaine Hollman. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ruthie, Rita, Shirley, Suzie, Tim, Lester, Bill, Vernetta and Judy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}