January 3, 1941—October 2, 2018
RACINE—John I. Ramcke, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
He was born in Racine, January 3, 1941, son of the late Henry J. and Annetta R. (Nee: Beix) Ramcke.
On December 28, 1963 he was united in marriage to Joanne M. Thom. John was employed by North Shore Bank as branch manager for thirty-two years. He was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. An avid bird watcher, John also took great pride in gardening. More than anything he cherished time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of fifty-four years, Joanne; his children, Brian (Kathleen) Ramcke of Kenosha, Brad (Melissa) Ramcke of Union Grove; his four grandchildren, Taylor, Hannah, Tessa, and Tamra; brother, William Ramcke of San Diego, CA; adopted daughter, Genna (Jacob) Paulson of Dallas, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 11, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street with Rev. John Anderson and Rev. Ed Fuller officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday, October 10th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be held at Sunset Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. Memorials to Palmer Ministries have been suggested.
A special thank you to the nurses at Froedtert Memorial Hospital for their loving and compassionate care. Also, our sincere gratitude for those who participated in our cancer journey.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.