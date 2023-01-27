July 2, 1928—Jan. 15, 2023

TOMBALL, TX/FORMERLY OF RACINE — John Henry Evans, Jr., age 94, passed away on January 15, 2023 at his home in Tomball TX, surrounded by family and friends.

Mr. Evans and his family lived in Racine from 1972 to 2011 where he was Chief Accountant for Modine Manufacturing, Racine Headquarters. After retiring in 1993, he volunteered his skills serving as the Treasurer and Deacon for the First Presbyterian Church and with the United Way helping needy families file their income taxes. He sold his home and moved to Texas in 2011.

Born to John Henry Evans, Sr. and Dorothy (McKinney) Evans of Memphis, TN on July 2, 1928, John graduated from college in Memphis before earning a Master’s in Economics from Georgia State in 1952. College yearbooks show he was known for piercing intelligence and good looks.

John met his late wife, Eveline Needles of Garden Valley, ID in 1954 at a commissary dance while serving in the Air Force at Mountain Home Air force Base in Idaho.

When he was discharged, he brought Eveline back to Memphis, working for the Ford Motor Company while growing his family. He then joined Modine Manufacturing — an accounting career that took him and Eveline and their three children through Paducah, KY, Buena Vista, VA, LaPorte, IN and finally Racine, WI.

John was an avid reader, photographer, gardener and model builder, filling his basement with model railroads, doll houses for Eveline, and precisely constructed ship models — hobby interests he passed on to his sons.

He was proudest of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. Like others in the “silent generation”, John spoke through his actions, not words. John loved football, a good steak and taking the family for a drive in a good American car. Some of his most cherished times were playing golf with his sons. Never wanting to play the same course twice, he played all over Racine with Mark and then joined Mark and Mike on a golf trip to Scottsdale, AZ with side trips to art galleries.

John Henry Evans, Jr. was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eveline, daughter, Maureen, and sister, Dorothy Jones. He is survived by sons: Michael John and Mark D. Evans; grandchildren: Ambrose Atalaya Evans, Rachel P. Evans, Samuel J. Evans.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Darren Utley officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to be sent to the Salvation Army.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

262-634-7888

Please send condolences to