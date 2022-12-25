John Henry Anderson III, 94, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 16, 2022. His funeral service, with full military honors, will be held in Calvary Memorial Church, 4001 Washington Ave. on Tuesday, December 27, at 11:00 a.m., with his grandson, Rev. Cory Goetz officiating, Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial have been suggested to Calvary Memorial Church. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.