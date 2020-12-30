1943—2020

John Hanneman went for his last motorcycle ride to fish, Heaven’s sky blue waters on Thurs., Dec. 24, 2020 at the age of 77.

He is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen (nee Gaffney) and his parents William and Joan (nee Knoll) Hanneman.

John will be greatly missed by his three loving daughters, Joan (Steve) Monk, Maureen (John) Willms, and Annie Hanneman; his brother and best friend, Jim (Marcia) Hanneman; his two granddaughters, Courtney and Rachel; Many nieces and nephews.

Do to current restrictions, no services will be held. Hopefully, someday soon, we can all get together and raise a glass of Guinness, his favorite beer.