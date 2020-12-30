1943—2020
John Hanneman went for his last motorcycle ride to fish, Heaven’s sky blue waters on Thurs., Dec. 24, 2020 at the age of 77.
He is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen (nee Gaffney) and his parents William and Joan (nee Knoll) Hanneman.
John will be greatly missed by his three loving daughters, Joan (Steve) Monk, Maureen (John) Willms, and Annie Hanneman; his brother and best friend, Jim (Marcia) Hanneman; his two granddaughters, Courtney and Rachel; Many nieces and nephews.
Do to current restrictions, no services will be held. Hopefully, someday soon, we can all get together and raise a glass of Guinness, his favorite beer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.