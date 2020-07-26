October 20, 1941—May 31, 2020
John Haigh, 78, of Hixson, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home.
John was born in Madison, S.D., October 20, 1941, son of the late Willard and Virginia (Nee: Gruber) Haigh.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Catholic Church, 930 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN, July 31, 11:00 A.M. – Eastern.
Inurnment will follow.
Due to the Covid pandemic, Mass will be limited to family only. Please go to www.hamiltonfhofchattanooga.com for full obituary and livestreaming details.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike. (423) 531-3975.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.