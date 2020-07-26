× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 20, 1941—May 31, 2020

John Haigh, 78, of Hixson, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home.

John was born in Madison, S.D., October 20, 1941, son of the late Willard and Virginia (Nee: Gruber) Haigh.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude Catholic Church, 930 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN, July 31, 11:00 A.M. – Eastern.

Inurnment will follow.

Due to the Covid pandemic, Mass will be limited to family only. Please go to www.hamiltonfhofchattanooga.com for full obituary and livestreaming details.

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike. (423) 531-3975.

