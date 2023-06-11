July 17, 1974—June 2, 2023

RACINE—John Henry Valukas, age 48, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room of Aurora-St. Luke’s Medical Center on Friday afternoon, June 2, 2023. John was born in Racine on July 17, 1974. He was a 1993 graduate of Washington Park High School. On November 18, 2018, John was united in marriage with Amy Marie (nee: McKelvie). For 25+ years, John was an over-the road semi-truck driver and decided to finally retire from driving so he could be home with his family and was currently employed with Buzzi Unicem in Milwaukee.

Among his many interests, John enjoyed woodworking, scuba diving, fishing, camping, he loved spending time with their dogs, Ava, Clyde, and Norman and loved volunteering especially working with horses. Above all, John was all about taking care of others and his favorite times were spent with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Amy; mom, Mary Ann McGinn; second mom, Eileen Valukas; children: Sydney (fiance, Steve Buckner), Ashleigh (Dylan) Kovacik, Leslie (Ethan Finn) Valukas, Lauren (Gavin Neideffer) Valukas, Logan (Sofia Rivera) Valukas, Andrew Hintz, Joshua (Andrea) Hintz and Ally Hintz; grandchildren, Henry, Hazel, Canon, A.J. and Charlie; sister, Emily (Brad Klinger) Valukas; former wife, Kristine (Mike) Oswald; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

John was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Valukas; granddaughter, Addy; grandparents, John and Gertrude McGinn and Monroe and Lenora Romenesko; and by Amy’s parents, Ed and Angeline McKelvie.

John truly made an impact on every person he met. He never had a bad day and he always made sure everyone felt safe and loved.

A service celebrating John’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Memorials to John’s favorite charity “Wounded Warrior Project” have been suggested.

