John H. Hettrick

To say the least, John was a music fanatic. He had a passion for music that was passed along from his mother. With great appreciation of all musical genres, he attended 381 concerts during his lifetime, acquired 11 guitars, and had an extensive vinyl album collection. It all started with guitar lessons at the age of eight. He received his first Beatles album as a birthday present at age 11. He acquired posters of the Beatles at age 12 and hung them on the walls in his room in the basement that turned into his room for entertainment. His love for music flourished from then on. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting with his brother, George in Nelson, WI where their father was born and raised on a farm that is still active today by their cousins. He also enjoyed going on vacations with his brother, George, especially to Canada, Jamaica & Mexico. He went on a road trip out west with his niece, Carlee in 2014. He had the time of his life. Although John never married & did not have children of his own, he was extremely close with his brother, sister, nieces & nephews. They were his everything.