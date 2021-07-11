John H. Hettrick

March 30, 1958 – June 21, 2021
RACINE – John Howard Hettrick, age 63, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, June 21, 2021.
John was born in Racine on March 30, 1958 to the late Howard C. and Evelyn A. (nee: Urness) Hettrick.
He diligently worked alongside his brother, George, in serving our community with their raising concrete needs at Quality Mudjacking for over 20 years. He also cared for both of his beloved parents, with compassion, love and respect, until their final day. Mom passed away at age 63, Dad at age 90.
To say the least, John was a music fanatic. He had a passion for music that was passed along from his mother. With great appreciation of all musical genres, he attended 381 concerts during his lifetime, acquired 11 guitars, and had an extensive vinyl album collection. It all started with guitar lessons at the age of eight. He received his first Beatles album as a birthday present at age 11. He acquired posters of the Beatles at age 12 and hung them on the walls in his room in the basement that turned into his room for entertainment. His love for music flourished from then on. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting with his brother, George in Nelson, WI where their father was born and raised on a farm that is still active today by their cousins. He also enjoyed going on vacations with his brother, George, especially to Canada, Jamaica & Mexico. He went on a road trip out west with his niece, Carlee in 2014. He had the time of his life. Although John never married & did not have children of his own, he was extremely close with his brother, sister, nieces & nephews. They were his everything.
Surviving are: his brother, George Hettrick; sister, Judy (Charlie) Schumacher; adored nieces & nephews: Carlee Hettrick, Tiffany (Shane) Arrollado, Dillon (Alex) Hettrick, Katy (Fred) Mentell, Amanda (Jeremy) Akins, Maggie (Gary) Trenda and Ryan (fiancé, Mary Adekoya) Schumacher; grand-nieces & nephews: Ian, Emily, Ruth, Simon, August, Hugo, Edmund, Evelyn, Willow, Mason and Lilly; other family members & friends.
Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, July 17, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. In memory of John, offer a kind deed to someone in need.
